My Flatmates star and comedian, MC Pashun walked down the aisle with his wife Gift Oghenero over the weekend.
The couple held their traditional wedding in Egbo Urhie, Delta on September 7, 2019. Their white wedding ceremony was attended by some notable Nigerian personalities which includes Bovi, Buchi, Senator, Seyi Law and many others.
Here are photos below;
