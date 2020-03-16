Nigerian plane crash survivor and singer, Kechi Okwuchi has now developed a quite commendable level of confidence about her body after she survived the crash years ago.

Kechi Okwuchi shared some lovely photos of herself, her mother and sister on her Instagram page recently which included a throwback photo.

In the throwback photo, Kechi was seen posing for the camera with her mother and sister. The singer’s mother sat on a seat and carried Kechi’s younger sister, who was still a baby, in her hands, while Kechi leaned in on her mother as she stood behind her. The mother and daughters had a beautiful smile on their faces.

The recent photo also showed the singer and her mother and sister. The women all looked beautiful and the only difference was that Kechi’s face had changed which is as a result of the unfortunate accident she had, asides that, the women looked as lovely as they were many years ago.

Kechi noted that the two photos were 20 years apart. Complimenting her mother’s beauty, the singer said that both photos showed that she did not age at all.

Check out the photos below.