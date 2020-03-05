An officer of the Nigeria Police force has been recorded smoking marijuana in a Police Vehicle. The video made rounds on social media yesterday till it got to the notice of Twitter activitist, Segalink who tagged the relevant police departments to take a look at an officer of the law exhibiting such a questionable behaviour in public space.
The officer was seated in a marked Police Vehicle which gave away his division located at Alakara Idi Oro, Mushin Lagos. It looked like he was in the company of other officers who were a ‘joint’ to have fun and wind down with hard drugs while scantily dressed women galivant around their faces.
Watch the video below:
Man is good at rolling weed 😂😂😂 #alakaraPoliceStation @segalink @NigeriaPolice pic.twitter.com/0V1wUZdRpR
— V3Li 🧢 (@Ozil_Left_Foot) March 4, 2020
