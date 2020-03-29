Officers of the Nigeria Police Force have been called out on social media after they allegedly stormed the Obalende market today, destroying foodstuffs. The Lagos state government had declared a lockdown to curb the spread of the deadly coronavirus disease.

The lockdown took effect on Thursday but exempted sellers of essential food commodities, health supplies, and other necessary items. But in flagrant disobedience of the state order, the police allegedly stormed the market and started destroying food items being sold by the market people.

See more Photos:

