Famous people infected with Coronavirus: Coronaviruses (CoV) are a large family of viruses that cause illness ranging from the common cold to more severe diseases such as Middle East Respiratory Syndrome (MERS-CoV) and Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome (SARS-CoV). A novel coronavirus (COVID-19) is a new strain that has not been previously identified in humans up until last year.

The new coronavirus (Covid-19) is spreading fast. More than 127,000 people are known to be infected and over 4,700 deaths have been recorded – including the 2 confirmed cases in Nigeria. The bulk of cases and fatalities have been confined to China, but the virus is spreading internationally.

Here are well-known people — politicians, sports stars or celebrities — who have tested positive for the coronavirus.

1. Tom Hanks and wife Rita Wilson (Hollywood Stars)

American actor and filmmaker Tom Hanks has revealed that he and his wife, actress Rita Wilson tested positive to coronavirus after a diagnosis was performed on them.

This was contained In a statement that Tom posted to Instagram. He said he and his wife were traveling in Australia when they were tested after exhibiting symptoms like tiredness, body aches, chills and “slight fevers.”

“Well, now. What to do next? The Medical Officials have protocols that must be followed. We Hanks’ will be tested, observed, and isolated for as long as public health and safety requires. Not much more to it than a one-day-at-a-time approach, no?” he wrote. Read more

2. Mikel Arteta, (Former footballer and current head coach of Arsenal FC)

Arsenal Football Club announced last night that the Head coach, Mikel Arteta received a positive Coronavirus test result. The North London Boss is believed to have taken the test after a slight illness.. Read more

3. Rudy Gobert, NBA star

Utah Jazz center Rudy Gobert (27) tested positive for coronavirus, prompting the NBA to take the extraordinary step of suspending its season.

Before leaving a media session at shootaround in Salt Lake City on Monday in advance of a game against Detroit, Gobert touched all the tape recorders that were placed before him on a table, devices that reporters who cover the Jazz were using.

“You know, there’s not much we can do right now,” Gobert said in that session when asked about how teams are dealing with the virus. And a minute or so later, before he ran out a side door, he touched all the recorders.

He said it was in jest. It isn’t so funny now.

“I have gone through so many emotions since learning of my diagnosis … mostly fear, anxiety, and embarrassment,” Gobert wrote. “The first and most important thing is I would like to publicly apologize to the people that I may have endangered. At the time, I had no idea I was even infected.”

4. Fabio Wajngarten, public official in Brazil

Communications Director Fabio Wajngarten, shown here in Brasilia, Brazil, attended weekend events with President Donald Trump in Florida. Wajgarten has tested positive for the coronavirus, marking the first time that someone known to have the virus was in close proximity to the president. Trump does not plan to be tested or go into self-quarantine, the White House said Thursday, March 12, 2020.

5. Donovan Mitchell, NBA star

ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski reported Thursday that Utah Jazz star Donovan Mitchell had tested positive for the virus.

Mitchell’s positive test was not known until early Thursday, the first full day of the NBA’s hiatus. Jazz players, staff and some beat writers covering the team were tested Wednesday night in Oklahoma City, where Utah was to play the Thunder in a game that was called off moments before tipoff once word about Gobert’s positive test was received.

6. Daniele Rugani, Italian national soccer team star

Italian soccer club Juventus announced on Wednesday, March 11, 2020, that defender Daniele Rugani has tested positive for new coronavirus. Rugani, who is also an Italy international, is the first player in Italy’s top soccer division to test positive but Juventus stressed that the 25-year-old has no symptoms.

Juventus’ match against Lyon was canceled by UEFA after the news. There was a second player also testing positive, announced on Thursday — Sampdoria striker Manolo Gabbiadini.

“I’ve already received so very many messages. But I still want to reassure you that I’m fine, so don’t worry,” Gabbiadini, who was in self-isolation, wrote on Twitter.

Sophie Gregoire





Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau with his wife, Sophie Gregoire Trudeau, in 2019. Trudeau’s office says Sophie Gregoire Trudeau has tested positive for the coronavirus.

References:

World Health Organisation

Telegraph

HOT NOW