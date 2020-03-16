British actor, Idris Elba, has tested positive for coronavirus.

The 47-year-old confirmed on Twitter that he had recently been exposed to someone who had tested positive for the virus, also known as Covid-19.

He appeared in a video with his wife Sabrina, who he explained hasn’t been tested, and that neither of them are showing symptoms.

“This morning I tested positive for Covid 19. I feel ok, I have no symptoms so far but have been isolated since I found out about my possible exposure to the virus,” he tweeted.