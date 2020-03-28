In a very disturbing video fast making rounds on social media, a local fruit seller based in Agungi, Lekki area of Lagos was caught preserving leftover fruits in open gutter water.

A Twitter user identified as JamalUsen shared the video on his page and it’s already gaining traction as many people claimed to regularly purchase fruits from the vendor who is quite popular in the axis.

If this isn’t an act of sheer wickedness, then we don’t know what term to call it. The young man was made to dig out the fruits he had earlier stored in the drainage that was half-filled with already darkened liquid waste.

The passers-by were as shocked as you’re while reading this. A man whom we presume to be a public servant could be heard in background defending the government for clamping down on illegal food and fruits vendors across the state.

Watch the video below:

