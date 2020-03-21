This is sad! According to reports making the rounds, Yoruba Nollywood actor and filmmaker, Gbenga Ajumoko has reportedly lost his life to the cold hands of death. This is coming after he was reportedly down with a chronic ailment that had him bedridden for a while.

October, last year, it was reported that the famed actor was critically ill. The Ogun state born actor was hospitalized in Sagamu Remo where he was reportedly diagnosed with diabetes and Hypertension which got his two kidneys affected.

His demise is a big shock to the Nollywood industry, especially the Yoruba aspect. May his soul rest in peace, amen.

HOT NOW