President Muhammadu Buhari on Saturday observed a practical example of how to maintain social distancing as encouraged in order to combat coronavirus pandemic.

This took place during a meeting in Aso Villa with Minister of Health, Dr Ehanire as the Minister came to give the President an update on the Coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

The President including the Minister and other dignitaries present at the meeting observe spaces between them. Face mask was also spotted on the faces of some of the people present at the meeting.

According to the World Health Organisation (WHO), one of the best way to prevent coronavirus is to maintain a social distance of at least 3 feet from anyone who may have the symptoms of coronavirus.