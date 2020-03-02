President Buhari has commended the Federal Ministry of Health and other relevant agencies whose diligence and efficiency enabled Coronavirus (COVID-19) to be detected before spreading and for the prompt isolation of index case in Lagos State.

The president also expressed sadness over the confirmation of the case of Coronavirus in Nigeria, this was contained in a statement released by his Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity, Garba Shehu, President Buhari noted that the virus still found its way to Nigeria despite the ardent efforts of the government regarding preparedness and response measures put in place in the country’s borders and beyond.

He urged Nigerians not to panic about the news of this first case of Covid-19 in the country, as an undue alarm would do citizens more harm than good.

Instead, Nigerians should strictly observe the advisories disseminated by the Ministry of Health, Nigeria Centre for Disease Control and the World Health Organisation (WHO), on the best way to prevent infection.

This information is being broadcast in all available media by the Federal Ministry of Information” the President said.

