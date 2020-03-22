President Muhammadu Buhari has finally addressed Nigerians on the recent outbreak of Coronavirus in the country.

With the first case of the pandemic disease reported in the country some days ago, Buhari has finally spoken on his administration effort to curb further outspread of the virus.

Buhari noted that the Federal Government is working with the federal ministry of health on protecting the citizens of the country.

Watch video of Buhari addressing the nation below:

“We are working with [Federal] Ministry of Health (@FMoHNigeria) on protecting our citizens from #COVIDー19, as a government, this is now a key priority for us”. – President @MBuhari on #coronavirus pandemic. #COVID19Nigeria pic.twitter.com/5keAD7Wgv4 — Bashir Ahmad (@BashirAhmaad) March 22, 2020

The Federal Government yesterday declared that it will shut down the Murtala Muhammed International Airport, Lagos and Nnamdi Azikwe International Airport, Abuja to contain the coronavirus pandemic.

As of 5:28 pm 22nd of March, Nigeria has recorded 30 confirmed cases of the deadly virus as the Government looks to set up necessary parameters in curbing the spread of COVID-19

