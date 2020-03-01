Gambian Actress Princess Shyngle has joined other celebrities in celebrating top stylist Toyin Lawani whose birthday is today. The curvy actress shared a raunchy photo of herself and the celebrity stylist holding onto each other in just briefs.

The attention-grabbing photo was accompanied with a sweet caption that shows Shyngle and Tiannah’s mom have quite a relationship. Read her lengthy IG post below :

She is the smartest, most hard working, creative, sexy, humble, supportive and sweetest person I know @tiannahsplacempire ❤️😍🥰 screaming Happy birthday to my lover , my only 9ja crush , my bae 😍❤️🥰 thanks for always being there for me and being an inspiration, I love you baby girl and enjoy your day to the fullest 😍❤️ wish I could see you right now and kiss you so hard 🤣😂🤣😂 enjoy your day for me boo ❤️❤️ @tiannahsplacempire

