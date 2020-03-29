According to the report, the body of Principal Officers of the House of Representatives had an emergency meeting on Sunday where they maintained social distance.

The Speaker of the House of Rep, who chaired the meeting disclosed that the main purpose of the meeting was to deliberate on the effects of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Femi Gbajabiamila said, “We know that the pandemic affects all our constituents and Nigerians can be assured of our legislative intervention.”

The Law makers who were present at the meeting were spotted with face masks on their face with enough space between them.

