For a while now, there have been tough competitions between three top Nollywood Yoruba actresses, Iyabo Ojo, Mercy Aigbe and Biodun Okeowo, showing off their teenage daughters at the slightest opportunity they have. You might actually wonder at times the rationale why these three actresses are displaying their daughters for all to see on their social media accounts especially Instagram.

Because, sometimes, the post doesn’t not have any good reason for them to post such. All you see at times is the actresses involved in one dancing competition or another with their daughters.

Most guilty is Iyabo Ojo, who never failed to give an update about her daughter, Priscilla, almost all the time on her Instagram page and her daughter also keep posting about her daily life on her page.

Mercy Aigbe also keeps displaying how beautiful her daughter is while Biodun Okeowo, who does that less often than the two posts about her daughter from time to time.

You might ask yourself what is wrong with one showing off her daughter on social media if she feels like or did anyone buy her data she’s using to post photos and videos of her daughter?

But there are deeper reasons than meet the eyes.

One of the reasons why the actresses are posting about their daughters all the time is because they are looking for opportunities for them.

They are trying to connect them within the power circle in Nigeria and outside.

They are hoping for them through, the social media to meet with the children of the rich and the mighty in the society.

Have good boyfriends from rich homes. You know sons of senators, governors, top government officials and those in the corporate sectors can get to see how beautiful they are and indicate interest in them.

Another of the reasons is that they want their daughters to meets with the children of the rich either male or female so that they can have a solid friend circle.

It’s also because of business opportunities that you see them posting daily about their daughters. They could get endorsement opportunities for their daughters.

HOT NOW