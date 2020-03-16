Beautiful Nollywood actress, Regina Daniels has revealed how she has been able to sustain positivity and happiness in her marriage. Regina who is married to one of Nigeria’s billionaires, Ned Nwoko, shared lovely photos of herself and her husband on Instagram on Monday afternoon.

Captioning the photos taken inside of Ned’s private jet, the lovely actress revealed that wading off all negativity from her space had made her marriage with a 59yr old Ned.

“Forgive negativity from entering your frequency ❤️“ . She said.

See the more lovely photos of the beautiful couple below:

It took a while for people to believe that what this unconventional couple have for each other is genuine and they waxed stronger despite all doubts and forecasts of breakup. In few months, Regina Daniels and her husband will be celebrating their first year anniversary, we can only wait for the line up of events for May 26.

