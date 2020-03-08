Nigerian OAP, Skillz in a latest statement has shared his opinion about religion.

According to him religion is merely an art and was fabricated by men to gain control.

He made this know via his social media handle as he declared that religion doesn’t exist.

Skillz said,

#iAmNotTheAntiChrist 

.

Jesus or all the holy prophets surely could have happened how they did coz God is a spiritually manifesting creator BUT religion ain’t the way it has been painted for us, religion is merely an art, fabricated from the firmament of man’s attempt to find some order, beauty, meaning & sanity (commendable in different instances, yet to be questioned at other times). But religion was never given, it does not exist, love was given, the Holy spirit was given, love breeds goodness in all we do every single moment of our lives (our imperfections as a result of ignorance can be excused tho…..although people will use that ignorance as a lie to cover what they already know in their hearts as good or evil). The Holy spirit then manifest in us and for us based on the fullness of love that HE finds in us. LOVE IS THE ONLY RELIGION GOD GAVE US! Live everyday in love, do good always❤

