R. Kelly wants wants law enforcement agents to release him from the Chicago Metropolitan Correctional Center on bond over fears of coronavirus while e awaits his trial in Illinois federal court.

A motion filed by R. Kelly’s attorney Steven Greenberg on Thursday (March 26) states that the encouraged social distancing from the CDC are “simply impossible” in the correctional facility’s close quarters.

“No matter what steps they take the sanitation will be substandard, the risk of an internal pandemic at the MCC is great, and if one does get sick jail healthcare is notoriously substandard,” it also states, mentioning that his legal team has been blocked from entering the facility due to the risk of exposure.

If released on bond as requested, the singer will live with his girlfriend Jocelyn Savage at a Chicago apartment complex. “He would submit to any conditions that this court saw fit, including home incarceration,” the motion reads.

Greenberg also compares staying in the facility under the current conditions is “tantamount to making them drink poison.”

Kelly faces several dozen counts of state and federal sexual misconduct charges in Illinois, Minnesota and New York, from sexual assault to heading a racketeering scheme aimed at supplying Kelly with girls. He was jailed in July and has been awaiting trial in a jail one block from the courthouse, where he attends pretrial hearings. He has participated in hearings in his New York case by video.

