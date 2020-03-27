As cases of the deadly Coronavirus increases in Nigeria, everyone seems to be apprehended and most seem to be expecting much from the country’s clergymen who have been spot-on with their prophecies or call it projections as it were.

Nigerian Singer, Paul Okoye aka Rude Boy of the defunct Psquare has blasted Nigerian pastors for not prediction a pandemic in the country in 2020.

“… I’m just here wondering this early morning, where are those people saying 2020 is your year, 2020 bal bla bla bla bla, where dem dey? I see prosperity… but una dey everything, virus just dey come una no see am…”

According to Rudeboy, this is one way to know the pastors that the pastors who couldn’t predict the rise of this pandemic were false.

He spoke further on how unprepared Nigeria is for what might hit it.

