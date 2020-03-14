A first case of coronavirus has now been confirmed in Rwanda. This makes up the 19th country in Africa to register a positive case of the COVID-19 virus, the Health Ministry said on Saturday.

According to the health ministry, the virus was brought to Rwanda by an Indian citizen who arrived in the East African nation from Mumbai on March 8 tested positive for the virus after he presented himself to a health facility on March 13.

He is currently under treatment in stable condition, isolated from other patients,” the ministry said. “The tracing of all contacts has been conducted for further management.”

Rwanda’s national airline, RwandAir, has been forced to suspend all flights to India until April 30 and would refund customers.

With 127,000 people already infected and 4,700 deaths from coronavirus worldwide, African nations still have the least cases.

African nations to have reported cases of the virus include Rwanda, Morocco, Tunisia, Egypt, Algeria, Senegal, Togo, Cameroon, Burkina Faso, Democratic Republic of Congo, South Africa, Nigeria, Ivory Coast, Gabon, Ghana, Guinea, Sudan, Kenya, and Ethiopia.

