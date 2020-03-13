The day couldn’t have gone any worse for a taxi driver whose cab got burnt to scraps in Area 1, Abuja.

The taxi driver who drove out of his home on the morning of Friday the 13th 2020 would be trekking back as he watched his own car burn to scraps.

The incident which occurred along Apo Area1 Abuja, took place under the bridge. The car was on fire for a very long time before the arrival of the fire service.

Some of the motorists and passersby however, reacted to the late arrival of the fire service personnel. The cause of incineration is yet to be disclosed. Watch video below;

