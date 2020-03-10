The former Emir of Kano, Muhammed Sanusi II has finally broken silence following his dethronement by the Kano state government.

Sanusi’s removal came as a big shock to many on Monday as he was immediately replaced by Aminu Ado Bayero as the new Emir of Kano while he was sent on exile to Nasarawa state.

In a video sighted by LailasNews, he accepted his dethronement as an act of destiny.

In the over four minutes video, he said in Hausa;

“With almost six years on this throne and (in charge of) our heritage. Today, the almighty Allah, who gave me the leadership has destined to take it back,”

As I always say, leadership has predetermined tenure, the days Allah destined are numbered. When the days come to an end one must leave.

We have accepted whatever Allah decides. We have agreed. We appreciate (God). We are happy and we know it is what is best for us.”

