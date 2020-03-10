On Tuesday afternoon, a video of Sanusi Lamido Sanusi, the deposed Emir of Kano, being whisked away in an helicopter from his new abode in Nasarawa state, surfaced on social media.

Reports that we gathered from sourced claimed that Sanusi was being taken taken to another home in Awe town still in Nasarawa state. Awe is considerably remote compared to Loko. Loko is a small mini-port town along the bank of the River Benue. The reason for the change in location has not been disclosed.

Watch a video showing the moment he was whisked away below

