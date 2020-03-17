The embattled former Emir of Kano, Sanusi Lamido Sanusi has finally got some respite days after being exiled from his kingdom. The former CBN governor was pictured in a lovely family photo as he reunites with them.

Sanusi Lamido Sanusi’s son, Ashraf Sanusi has shared a family portrait on Instagram barely a week after his father got dethroned as the Emir of Kano.

The family portrait the former Emir’s son shared came with a blue heart emoji. Here is it below;

Deposed Emir of Kano Sanusi Lamido Sanusi has stated that he is sure about winning in court if he decides to challenge his dethronement as Emir of Kano by Governor Abdullahi Ganduje.

In a footage recorded at Awe in Nasarawa State after a federal high court ruling that freed him from detention on Friday, March 11, Sanusi stated that all he needs is a fair hearing. He also disclosed that his dethronement letter was badly written and quite unprofessional. Watch the video here

HOT NOW