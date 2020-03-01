A taxi driver in Lagos state is obviously not taking any chances with the recent coronavirus index case in Nigeria, as he was seen protecting himself while driving a passenger.

1st case of coronavirus in Nigeria was confirmed by the Federal Ministry of Health on Thursday in Lagos State. The case is an Italian citizen who works in Nigeria and just returned from Italy to Lagos. He reportedly arrived in the country on the 25th of February 2020.

The patient is clinically stable, with no serious symptoms, and is being managed at the Infectious Disease Hospital in Yaba, Lagos.

A driver was spotted protecting himself from possible contact with different passengers he’d be picking all day. The rider who shared the video said he changes gloves and face mask per ride. He has packs of hand gloves and face masks stored in the vehicle in a bid to protect himself from coronavirus.

Nigerians can overdo things sha, imagine this uber driver today forced me to sit at the back seat, dude was all masked up like a chinese and as if that was not enough he had a full box of extra mask and gloves 🙆🏾‍♂️.. na wa o #CoronaVirusAfrica #coronavirusnigeria #COVID19Nigeria pic.twitter.com/0ILpfukbvZ — Klaze D Filmmaker (@klazeofficial) February 28, 2020

