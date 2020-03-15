Nigerian rapper Olamide Adedeji celebrated his birthday today and celebrities and fans all took out time to celebrate him on their timelines. Olamide who turned 31-years-old today was celebrated for all the works he has done in the industry. Davido also joined the list of celebs who celebrated Badoo but his got a lot of people talking and mumbling.

This is how it happened: Rapper Phyno took to his page to celebrate a good fried, Olamide. See what he wrote below:

“Ore mi!!! More life more blessings champ @olamide 🌟🏅💛“

Davido took to the comment section to drop a comment that many believed to be an occult statement. He simply wrote: “Aro Way”



See reactions from web users below as the matter brews up arguments on timelines.

