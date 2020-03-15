BBNaija reality TV star, Ifu Ennada, has fired back at trolls that mocked and bodyshamed her because she rocked coronavirus inspired outfits to the AMVCA 2020.

Ifu Ennada stepped out for the 7th edition of the AMVCA, painting a picture of the deadly virus. She was seen with a face mask.

Some trolls bodyshamed her after she shared the picture and now she has played a return game on some of them by putting up their ugly faces on her profile for everyone to see.

She captioned the photos;

See some of the ladies hating and bodyshaming me because of my #AMVCA2020 #CORONAVIRUSFASHION outfit last night. How you gotta be shaped like expired Tissue Roll laced in a timely concoction of ugliness and still have the mind to troll me? Akwa Nwa dika’m, Egovin Nwa dika’m.

_____

The lady at the top left so ugly and disheveled she had to cut her face off in her own picture. 🤣🤣🤣. I know this is way out of character for someone like me, but pls let me just enjoy this moment.

_____

I don’t mind contrary opinions on my posts, not everyone likes Plantain (I personally don’t), but when you now start bodyshaming me, insulting the designer and really just taking the piss, then you truly have a devil inside of you and I will destroy that devil with words if I have to.

_____

Once again you can express your dislike for something without talking down on the subjects of the topic. I won’t tag these ladies because they deserve to be nameless and unrecognised for the rest of their lives. (Again I was probably too harsh with this last sentence, but I’ll take down the post soon, I just want them to suffer small depression which is what they would have drove me into if I didn’t have a strong spirit).