Nigeria music star, Adekunle Gold has issued a strong warning to Nigerians as the issue of Coronavirus worsen.

Coronavirus which has hit hard at the nation ever since its first case was reported have seen church and mosque services being suspended.

With the virus still having a negative impact on the economy, Adekunle Gold took to micro blogging site, Twitter to advise his fans.

Adekunle Gold via the tweet advised Nigerians to isolate themselves and should endeavor not to text their ex.

He tweeted:

Self Isolate and don’t text your Ex. — AG BABY (@adekunleGOLD) March 23, 2020

Adekunle Gold’s tweet will serve as an eye opener to some of his beloved family who might be having it in mind to indulge in such act.

The ‘Shade’ crooner will however be hoping the Government will be having a cure for pandemic disease which has put the whole world in a state of havoc.

