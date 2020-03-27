Nigerian ace comedian, Seyi Law and his wife, Ebere on Friday celebrated their 9th wedding anniversary.

Seyi Law took to his social media handle to share a photo of him, his wife and their daughter, Tiwa as he captioned it

It’s 9 years and we are still counting.

She said, “I love your confidence on stage” 13 years.

I got beautiful Yes when I proposed 11 years ago.

I almost made her Lord of the rings for 2 years.

We walked down the aisle exactly 9 years ago.

Happy 9th Wedding Anniversary to Us.

It’s been God through it all.

Thanks for sharing our joy always.

EBYLAW 2011 now SST 2020 (STACY, SEYI, TIWA)

“P.S

“Before you complain of the Arsenal tracksuit. It is significant. It means despite our losses, the things we are yet to attain, we count our winnings and blessings, hopeful for a better tomorrow and the loyalty to stay with each other. TIWALOLUWA is a beautiful blessing beyond the losses.””

