Nollywood veteran actress, Shan George; who was recently appointed by Cross River Government as the Chairman of Callywood Board, has revealed why she is scared of marriage after three divorces.

In an interview with The Sun’s “Inside Nollywood”, the 49-year-old grandmother stated that it might take someone who truly sees her as a “sister for anything marriage to happen again.”

Shan George wrote;

“Marriage! Hmmm… to be fair, one of the reasons that would make me not to consider marrying again is that I am scared. I am an only child and all my life, I have always defended myself by myself, because it was just me. When people bully me, I man up and challenge them. “So, right now, little things that seem like a threat to me, I could possibly overreact. It might have to take someone who truly sees me as a sister for anything marriage to happen again. I am just scared, let me carry my cartons of trouble and maintain my lane.”

