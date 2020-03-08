Popular Nollywood Yoruba actor Femi Adebayo is happily married to his beautiful wife Omotayo Memunat Adebayo nee Sanusi. We went on a digging spree to bring you juicy details about the personality of the wife different reports from different media. Here are quick facts you should know about the damsel who stole our actor’s heart;

1. Contrary to earlier reports, Omotayo lives and works in Lagos before she met her husband.

2. She was a former air hostess before moving over to full-time catering.

3. Omotayo runs the popular pounded yam joint by Montgomery road, Yaba Lagos called Iyan Aladuke.

4. Until her wedding to Femi in October 2016, Omotayo had never gotten married to any man.

5. She hosted a house party to mark her husband’s birthday in January.

6. Omotayo is fashionable and she loves cooking.

Omotayo has a son for Femi Adebayo and they recently celebrated the first birthday of their son Okikiola.

