Nigerian music star, Skiibii, just bought a new car for his himself as a gift for all his hardwork and his sleepless nights.

The singer, who took to social media to share the news was also seen celebrating and gushing over his new car.

Taking to Instagram, the singer shared the photo on his Instagram feed revealing that he just uggraded his operating system.

The most remarkable Lazarus act in recent memory wasn’t performed by a pastor but by a pop star; who must have been disappointed when he didn’t receive a similar reward for a similarly dubious miracle.

Skiibii, reportedly slumped and died on August 14, 2015. There is a picture of the singer sprawled out on the floor of what was reportedly his living room.

Skiibii’s manager at the time, Soso Soberekon, confirmed the singer’s death to the media; he even posted a mournful picture of a candle on Instagram, which he later deleted. Skibii was 22 at the time of his “purported death.”

