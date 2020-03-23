It looks like the coronavirus does not care about whether you’re famous on not, because we’re seeing the increasing about of different public figures and celebrities coming forwards, saying they’ve been infected by the COVID-19, a disease that originated in Wuhan, China but spread around the world at the lightening speed.

Since this is a new type of virus, people don’t have the immunity to fight it, which is why it has spread around so quickly. The celebrities aren’t immune either, so we’ve combined a list of the most famous people, currently battling with the virus.

Olga Kurylenko

The Ukrainian born, James Bond actress has tested positive for Coronavirus. Kurylenko shared the news with the fans through an Instagram post, saying that she had been feeling fatigued and experiencing fever for over a week now. The star has urged all of her followers to take this outbreak seriously and to stay home as much as possible. Judging from the fact that she is still currently self-isolating its safe to say that the star is experiencing a mild case of coronavirus, but

Olga Kurylenko wants her fans to know that the celebrities aren’t safe from this outbreak either.

Idris Elba

A beloved American actor has also tested positive for coronavirus. Elba went live on twitter and shared the news with his fanbase. He wanted everyone to know that he was actually doing fine and does not have any symptoms for now, but the test results came in positive so the Luther star urged everyone to take this outbreak seriously. The reason why Idris Elba got tested even without having symptoms is that the actor was apparently in contact with the person that had tested positive for coronavirus. Because the star was about to embark onto a new location and could potentially infect others the tests were done and the answer came back positive. The actor is still doing fine and urges everyone to take this outbreak seriously.

Kevin Durant

The NBA Player, Kevin Durant is one of the four Brooklyn Nets players to test positive for Coronavirus. The three players are asymptomatic and only one is showing the visible signs of the virus. We don’t know who the other three players are since the league is actively keeping their identity hidden, while also notifying anyone who has been in close contact with the players. All the games have been postponed in order to avoid public gatherings and slow down the spread of the virus,

Tom Hanks

Probably the most shocking case among all of the famous coronavirus cases, was when Tom Hanks and his wife, Rita Wilson, both tested positive for Coronavirus. The couple was shooting a movie in Australia, when both of them started to develop flu-like symptoms and went to the doctor, experiencing overwhelming fatigue. It turned out that the two did, in fact, have the virus, and have since kept the public updated about their current state. They are being treated in Australia. Tom Hanks’ son went to Twitter, to confirm the information and shared with the fans that his parents were currently feeling quite alright.

The reaction from the public has been especially massive. Tom Hanks is one of the most beloved actors in Hollywood, with fans from across the world.

You can watch any Tom Hanks movie and you will have guaranteed a good time, which is why his diagnosis was so important to so many people. In the happy turn of events, Tom Hanks and his wife have already been dismissed from the hospital and are now just practicing social isolation like the rest of the world.

Donavon Mitchell

The Coronavirus has greatly affected the sports industry and not just by all the cancellations that we’ve been seeing, with some of the most important basketball and football games being postponed indefinitely. Donavon Mitchell, from the NBA, also tested positive for the illness. Mitchell played for the Utah Jazz. So it is not surprising that the sports industry is currently on hold, because since two players have already tested positive in the team, there could be a lot more cases coming up in the next week or two.

Sophie Grégoire Trudeau

Another public figure to test positive on Coronavirus has been the wife of Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau Sophie Grégoire. While the Prime Minister himself tested negative, the two have been self -isolating for over a week and are trying to stay out of the public gathering and public places in order to prevent the outbreak from getting worse.