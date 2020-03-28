Popular Nigerian comedian and content creator, Sydney Talker has allegedly contracted the deadly Coronavirus and he claims he’s been refused a test by the Nigerian Centre for Disease Control.

Sydney who appears to be in dire need of medical attention has called the attention of Nigerians as the NCDC refused to test him for Coronavirus after he reached out to the agency.



According to him, he started showing symptoms of the dreaded virus about a week ago and he reached out to The NCDC immediately but was denied a test and told to call back once he starts developing fever or find his way to a nearest hospital.

The twitter community thought it was one of his infamous skits but everyone became more convinced after he shared videos of himself gasping for breath and trying to feel his toes and legs that were numb according to him.

Check his long thread of tweets and video below:

Good afternoon everyone. I'm sharing my personal experience with our failed healthcare system especially on its inability to respond promptly to this COVID-19 epidemic.#TheAverageNigerian #FailedHealthCare #FailedHealthCareSystem /1 — тнe тowel gυy (@sydney_talker) March 27, 2020

