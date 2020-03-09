Nigeria’s foremost Christian Drama minister, Mike Bamiloye in a latest statement has disclosed that some Ministers of God are criminals.

According to him, some ministers of God have neglected their wives and children at home and are married to their church and ministry.

He wrote on Instagram, “CRIMINALS ON THE ALTAR. Some Ministers of God are Criminals. They are married to their church and their ministry. They have neglected their wives and children at home and embraced their congregations as their children and immediate family. They are roaring lions at home and gentle lamb in the church before their congregations. They are loving Pastors in the church but cruel and affectionless husbands and fathers at home. Many ministers of God could travel away from home for several weeks staying in several hotels and suites provided by programs organizers while their lonely wives and children are languishing at home. They keep growing fatter with choicy foods of hotels while the wives are growing leaner out of immense domestic pressures. THEY FEEL NOTHING”

