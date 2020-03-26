As coronavirus pandemic continues to spread across the world, every human activities especially the non-essentials have been shut down and people have learn to improvise.

Nigerian songster and song writer, Sound Sultan on Thursday disclosed that the listening party for his album dubbed 8th Wonder will take place this evening from his house via Instagram.

He wrote, “LISTENING PARTY STARTS from my Home ON MY INSTAGRAM LIVE IN 1…2….3…4 . 6PM NAIJA TIME #8thwondah stay safe Join us”

Sound Sultan’s 8th Wonder album will be out on the 27th of this month.