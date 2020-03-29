Nigerian singer Davido has stepped up to the maternal duties with his son as his fiancee Chioma Rowland is currently undergoing treatment after testing positive for the deadly coronavirus.

The singer announced on Friday that Chioma had tested positive for the disease following a recent trip to the United Kingdom, but her son Ifeanyi and some other members of the family tested negative and are all self-isolating for the stipulated 14days period.

Taking to Instagram today, Davido shared a photo of himself and their baby with the caption:

Staying strong for momma!!❤️❤️❤️everywhere good !

