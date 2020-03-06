Reno Omokri, a former Spokesperson to ex-President Goodluck Ebele Jonathan and pastor in a statement said every one has ingrates in their family.

He however, advised that everyone should steer clear from ingrates as what they will always remember is what was not done for them.

Reno Omokri said, ”Don’t do anything for ingrates except you are prepared to do everything for them because they will only remember the one you did not do.

“Sadly, a lot of the ingrates tend to be family members who think God put you on Earth to live up to their expectations.

“They will gauge your wealth and use that as the basis for their marriage and every time they have a child, they come to you. When you finally have enough, they will tag you wicked and teach their children to hate their ‘wicked’ uncle!”

