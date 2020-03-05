Plus-size model and stylist, Monalisa Stephen in a latest statement has called on women not to fight their husbands side chics.

She made this known via her social media handle, where she shared a video of a woman embarrassing her husbands side chic in the mall.

While sharing the video, she advised the women on the best way to tackle a cheating husband, as well as how to keep their husbands away from extra marital affairs.

See what she wrote below;

“This is a very emotional act for me because at some point I felt the pains and the trouble women go through in their marriages or relationships!

Dear women, no matter what you do, a man that will Cheat will cheat, But be Sure that you did your best! Dress well, Be clean , Be Kind and supportive and if your best is not enough, Leave , Don’t die there because you are scared of Public Opinion, Remember no one will be with you in the Grave . Stop fighting your Husband side chics, that’s Assault.

Dear Men, God Created you First and took a rib from you to make us. You’re supposed to be our All in all, father, mother , sister , friend, mentor, Everything . So please Treat your wives right, Some women got issues yeah I know, But Pls be more patience and more caring and Respect Your wife/woman. Take good care of them , don’t turn them to something Else . You can do better 

Dear Side Chics/ Side Guys Hmmmm It’s actually not your fault, But just Caution them a bit don’t take over their homes, Don’t be a home Wrecker. You’re doing well❤️ Celebrating Women’s Day❤️”

