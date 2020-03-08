Veteran Nollywood actress, Tonto Dikeh has joined the rest of the world to celebrate the International Women’s Day.

The beautiful mother of one and movie producer took to social media to celebrate the great day by penning a motivational message to her fans across the Globe.

King Dikeh as she’s popularly called by some of her fans encouraged women to stop making choices just because they want to please others.

She also added that now is not the time that women should feel neglected as she advised them to keep pushing.

Tonto Dikeh posted:

Tonto Dikeh is known for her humanitarian behaviour as she owns a foundation of her own which is aimed at helping the less privilege.

HOT NOW