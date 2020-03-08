Veteran Nollywood actress, Tonto Dikeh has joined the rest of the world to celebrate the International Women’s Day.
The beautiful mother of one and movie producer took to social media to celebrate the great day by penning a motivational message to her fans across the Globe.
King Dikeh as she’s popularly called by some of her fans encouraged women to stop making choices just because they want to please others.
She also added that now is not the time that women should feel neglected as she advised them to keep pushing.
Tonto Dikeh posted:
Dear woman, Happy International Women’s Day, Times have gone when you have to shrink yourself to be liked. Times have gone when what mattered to you was how people perceive you. Time has gone when you had to keep up with having to do the most but being under-appreciated. It’s time to own your womanhood; it’s time to walk confidently with your head high; it’s time to own your life. It’s time to stop sabotaging your self to accommodate people. Embrace your journey. Stop making choices to please everyone else but you. Chase your dreams effortlessly. They will call you names”. It’s envy. A successful woman is condemned by the society. Today, be thy woman who doesn’t care what society thinks. Steer your life to your desired direction. And remember that womanhood is not a test of suffering.
Tonto Dikeh is known for her humanitarian behaviour as she owns a foundation of her own which is aimed at helping the less privilege.
