The BBNaija star who is currently in the United Kingdom, London took to her Instagram page to remind the government the implication of shutting down markets in the country.

She wrote; “SHUT DOWN… SHUT DOWN… What will people eat? We need to start being SERIOUS in this country oh! HUNGER is DEADLIER.”

Before now, Tacha was sighted in a video she shared on her Instagram page on her arrival in the UK saying that she is not coming back to Nigeria following the widespread of Coronavirus that has now taken a heavy toll in the country.

She also wrote; “I’M NOT COMING BACK OH!! Lock DOWN IN THE UK is BETTER”

HOT NOW