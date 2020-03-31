One would think all celebrities will unite at this scary period to join the host of other people battling to fight the spread of coronavirus but N6 has reignited his feud with Toke Makinwa by taking a swipe at her following her comments on China and the pandemic covid-19 disease.

N6 dragged Toke Makinwa on social media for a statement that she made a week ago where she urged that the world should fine China for the Coronavirus pandemic that originated from Wuhan.

Reacting to Toke Makinwa’s statement, N6 advises her that she doesn’t have the range to discuss Coronavirus. He wrote: “Sis!! Stick to Topics you know About. You don’t have the Range for this Type of Discussions.”

