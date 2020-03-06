Veteran Nollywood actress, Uche Jombo has come hard on social media influencers as she warned them to stop trending political matters.

The award-winning actress who seems fed up with the rate at which social media influencers publicise political matters on Twitter took to the microblogging site to voice out her frustration.

Uche Jombo via the post noted that the political parties are one and the same.

She wrote;

Dear Twitter influencers STOP trending silly political rubbish…. they are ONE and the same.

This is not the first time Uche Jombo will be speaking out against political matters in the country.

She was consistent in showing her displeasure when the social media bill was being debated by the legislative arm of Government.

