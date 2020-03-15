Swanky Jerry has fired back at his former boss, Toyin Lawani, who mocked BBNaija stars, Mercy Eke and Mike Edwards after they were crowned best dressed male and female at the AMVCA 2020 awards which took place on Saturday March 14th.

Swanky styled Mercy and he was apparently offended by Toyin’s comment. See his post below.

Toyin Lawani then fired back at Swanky Jerry after he shaded her over her comments on the winners of the best dressed male and female winners at the 2020 AMVCA that held in Lagos on Saturday March 14th.

In a video she shared, the mum of two said Swanky is a ”silly boy” who she not only trained but empowered. She stressed she is entitled to her opinion just as every other person is entitled to theirs.

See the video below.

