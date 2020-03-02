Celebrity stylist, Swanky Jerry has caused an uproar on social media after he unveiled his full package in a new post.

Swanky Jerry gave fans a stunning view of his endowment as he enjoys time out in South Africa.

The designer and brand influencer who has made a name for himself in the entertainment industry got his fans trembling at the sight of his ”huge cassava.”

See the stunning view of Swanky Jerry’s package below:

Swanky Jerry whose real name is Jeremiah Ogbodo has styled notable celebrities in the entertainment industry.

HOT NOW