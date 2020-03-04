Former Big Brother Naija housemates, Tacha and Omashola were recently spotted on set of a video shoot for their song, ‘Chiwawa’.

TheInfoNG recalls the duo’s heated exchange of words over a rope while in the Big Brother Naija house was turned into a video and audio by musical artiste, Lord Sky.

Well, The aftermath of the fight between Tacha and Omashola, later became a meme on social media. This must have prompted the two stars to give their fans a proper and befitting music video.

READ ALSO: See what Mercy did when DJ Obi played ‘Chiwawa’ song (Video)

Tacha shared some clips of them on set via Instagram. Watch below:

In related news, Tacha has revealed the religion she practises and the local church she attends in the edification of her soul. The reality star who engaged in a Question and Answer activity on her YouTube channel was asked which religion she is associated with. Port Harcourt’s first daughter revealed that she attends Pastor Adeboye’s led Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG).

HOT NOW