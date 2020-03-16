BBNaija reality star, Tacha responded with an insult when a troll stormed her comment section on Instagram to leave an unruly comment on her page.

Tacha who is currently in Dubai for the first time on a vacation, where she posted videos of herself sight-seeing and also doing some shopping while at it she made a video of herself which posted on her Instagram page with Natasha baring her cleavages out and her boobs looking quite visible. The troll swooped into the comment section on her page to drop a comment about her br3asts.

The Instagram follower identified as Christopherdaniel39 asked the BBNaija star why her “b00bs usually fluctuate in size and shape”.

Tacha did not take lightly to the comment, as she clapped back hard to the comment replying that; “As long as it is not as unstable as your brain I’m okay with it”

