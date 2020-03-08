Big Brother Naija reality TV star, Tacha has a dispute with some of the brands she has as business partners and she has threatened to call out their names publicly because they talk ill about her.

She made it known that although they are not bold enough to make their ill comments in her presence, she won’t let them go scot-free even if they continue to do it behind her. She slammed such people saying their actions are unprofessional, adding that she’s no more going to be quite but rather bring out names of such people when that happens again.

She also added that, she’s going to call out anyone she sees as she claims she still has records of conversations they had.

Video below;