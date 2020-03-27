Reality TV star, Natacha Akide, simply known as Tacha who has been to two continents in the past few weeks has finally arrived Lagos, Nigeria. The former BBNaija housemate touched down Lagos last night despite the ban on all International flights by the directive of the Federal Government in order to curtail the COVID-19 spread.

Taking to her Instagram page, she announced that her team would be sending out foodstuffs, money and other relief materials to her fans who might get stranded as the deadly coronavirus cases grow in leaps and bounds.

Sharing a video of herself en route to Lagos, the Port Harcourt firstborn wrote:

SO STRESSFUL 10hrs STOP IN DUBAI 8HOURS TO LAGOS!! Anyways I’m BACK!!!

Deliberating between sharing HAND SANITIZERS, FOOD STUFFS or just SENDING MONEY 💭

Watch the video below:

