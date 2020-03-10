Ghanaian actress Moesha Boduong is celebrating her birth anniversary today and she has been all over social media as she slays to celebrate how far she has come.

As expected, many of her loved ones and close associates have flooded social media with birthday wishes as she was celebrated by them on social media but one which really caught our attention is that of BBNaija star Tacha.

Tacha penned down some lovely and sweet message for Moesha while celebrating her on her birthday labeling her as her best friend. According to Tacha, her friendship with Moesha is a very special gift she treasures a lot and that is one thing she values the most. She shocked many as she reveals Moesha is her best friend but the two have never been seen together or even heard of, talking of being friends.

She wrote “My MOE❤️ It means so much to me, knowing how much you care for me, truth is if either of US needs to TALK the other will be THERE. Your FRIENDSHIP is a SPECIAL GIFT that I TREASURE EVERYDAY and I hope you know I VALUE it more than WORDS can SAY!!! Happy Birthday My Moe❤️”

