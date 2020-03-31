As Coronavirus continues to ravage the country, stalling all activities, sending all and sundry into isolation and ultimately taking the lives of a few, a well-loved celebrity of the Big Brother Reality Show, Tacha has given her fans some health tips to keep them safe.

Tacha had recently travelled to Dubai/UK which got of people concerned of her contracting the deadly virus but she has had all the fun Dubai could afford her and returned unscathed. She has even take it a step further to become a voice for safety in the face of Coronavirus. She calls it Tacha Safety Precautions. Take a look:

Her Safety Precautions are indeed a must do to stay healthy go anyone who is interested in their health.

Some of her avid followers have since lined up to bask in the loving and accommodating spirit of their queen, lauding her care for Titans in a time as this.

Here we go. All Titans are to take these safety precautions seriously amf stay safe. This message is from your Queen, Tacha.